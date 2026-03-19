25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders

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U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 25th Attack Wing direct Sumter civic leaders operating a Ground Control Station simulator at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 9, 2026. The purpose of the civic leader tour was to help community leaders understand the unique mission of the 25th ATKW and demonstrate the capabilities of the MQ-9 Reaper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)