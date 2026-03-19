Sumter civic leaders learn how to operate a Ground Control Station simulator from U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 25th Attack Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 9, 2026. The tour strengthened community partnerships by bringing together civic and military leaders for an in-depth brief highlighting the 25th ATKW’s mission and a hands-on experience in the GCS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9579046
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-XN600-1776
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.