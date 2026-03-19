(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    Sumter civic leaders learn how to operate a Ground Control Station simulator from U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 25th Attack Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 9, 2026. The tour strengthened community partnerships by bringing together civic and military leaders for an in-depth brief highlighting the 25th ATKW’s mission and a hands-on experience in the GCS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 12:01
    Photo ID: 9579046
    VIRIN: 260309-F-XN600-1776
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery