25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders

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From right, Staff Sgt. Stephen Yarbrough, 50th Attack Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of weapons and tactics, guides Kim Hatchell, 20th Fighter Wing honorary commander, through how to operate a Ground Control Station simulator at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 9, 2026. The 25th Attack Wing hosted a civic leader tour to provide local elected officials, business leaders and honorary commanders with an inside look at the MQ-9 Reaper’s mission and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)