3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC

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Medical readiness non-commissioned officer Staff Sgt. Tim Williams speaks with personnel non-commissioned officer-in-charge Sgt. 1st Class Tonya Warner with logistics non-commissioned officer-in-charge Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Velazquez inside of a administrative and logistics operations center within the "box" at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on March 17, 2026. JRTC is the Army’s premier combat training center, providing highly realistic, stressful, force-on-force exercises that prepare units to fight and win in complex operational environments (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).