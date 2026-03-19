3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC

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Soldiers with Delta Battery, 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conduct maintenance operations during the "box" at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on March 17, 2026. JRTC is the Army’s premier combat training center, providing highly realistic, stressful, force-on-force exercises that prepare units to fight and win in complex operational environments (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).