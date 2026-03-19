3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC

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Unit ministry team members Chaplain Candidate (2nd Lt.) Jacques Lang and Spc. Lauren Isbell speak with Spc. Ryan Murphy, a paralegal specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment while at the "box" at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on March 17, 2026. JRTC is the Army’s premier combat training center, providing highly realistic, stressful, force-on-force exercises that prepare units to fight and win in complex operational environments (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).