Unit ministry team members Chaplain Candidate (2nd Lt.) Jacques Lang and Spc. Lauren Isbell speak with Spc. Ryan Murphy, a paralegal specialist with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment while at the "box" at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on March 17, 2026. JRTC is the Army’s premier combat training center, providing highly realistic, stressful, force-on-force exercises that prepare units to fight and win in complex operational environments (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9578340
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-UN223-4177
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC [Image 28 of 28], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.