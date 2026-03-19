3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC

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Medical professionals with the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment treat a simulated casualty during a training exercise in the "box" at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on March 17, 2026. JRTC is the Army’s premier combat training center, providing highly realistic, stressful, force-on-force exercises that prepare units to fight and win in complex operational environments (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).