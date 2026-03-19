3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Connor Foy, air defense artillery officer, and Sgt. 1st Class Bernardo Velazquez, logistics non-commissioned officer-in-charge of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, perform support operations in the mobile administrative and logistics operations center while in the "box" at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on March 17, 2026. JRTC is the Army’s premier combat training center, providing highly realistic, stressful, force-on-force exercises that prepare units to fight and win in complex operational environments (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).