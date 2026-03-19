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    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC [Image 17 of 28]

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    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment react to contact during a training exercise at the "box" at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on March 17, 2026. JRTC is the Army’s premier combat training center, providing highly realistic, stressful, force-on-force exercises that prepare units to fight and win in complex operational environments (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 19:17
    Photo ID: 9578339
    VIRIN: 260317-A-UN223-6738
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC [Image 28 of 28], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC
    3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC

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    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    3-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion
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