Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment react to contact during a training exercise at the "box" at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on March 17, 2026. JRTC is the Army’s premier combat training center, providing highly realistic, stressful, force-on-force exercises that prepare units to fight and win in complex operational environments (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9578339
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-UN223-6738
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC [Image 28 of 28], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.