3-265 Air Defense Artillery Soldiers conduct training at the Box at JRTC

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Sgt. 1st Class Darin Shelton, a Network Communication Systems Specialist with the First Army Division, speaks with Spcs. Burce Holley and Michael Mahoney, Signal Support Systems Specialists with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment during a training exercise while in the "box" at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on March 17, 2026. JRTC is the Army’s premier combat training center, providing highly realistic, stressful, force-on-force exercises that prepare units to fight and win in complex operational environments (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).