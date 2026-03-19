U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon stands on display during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event highlights the Airmen and joint partners whose professionalism and technical mastery enable the U.S. to maintain a ready and capable fighting force. The T-38 Talon represents the supersonic trainer used to prepare pilots for advanced fighter and bomber aircraft. The heritage of military aviation continues to inspire the professionalism and readiness required of today’s Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 20:09
|Photo ID:
|9577520
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-QF099-1030
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.