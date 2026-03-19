Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays

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U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon stands on display during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The event highlights the Airmen and joint partners whose professionalism and technical mastery enable the U.S. to maintain a ready and capable fighting force. The T-38 Talon represents the supersonic trainer used to prepare pilots for advanced fighter and bomber aircraft. The heritage of military aviation continues to inspire the professionalism and readiness required of today’s Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)