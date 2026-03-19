Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays

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U.S. Air Force Sikorsky HH-60G Pave Hawk draws crowds during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. The Pave Hawk is a highly modified version of the U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, which features an upgraded communications and navigation suite. The evolution of military aircraft design reflects decades of research, testing and operational experience that strengthen national defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)