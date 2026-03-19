Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays

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A Boeing Stearman stands on display during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Static displays and flight demonstrations during Luke Days 2026 reflect the evolution of military aviation and the continued commitment to defending the nation. The Boeing Stearman represents a primary trainer used to prepare military pilots during World War II. Historic aircraft highlight the courage and innovation that defined early military aviation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)