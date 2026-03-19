Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays

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U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey opens its doors to crowds during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives attendees an inside look at the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. The mission of the CV-22 is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. Today’s military aircraft demonstrate how innovation and disciplined training enable the joint force to respond rapidly to evolving threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)