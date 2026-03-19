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    Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays [Image 5 of 7]

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    Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey opens its doors to crowds during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives attendees an inside look at the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. The mission of the CV-22 is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. Today’s military aircraft demonstrate how innovation and disciplined training enable the joint force to respond rapidly to evolving threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 20:09
    Photo ID: 9577519
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-QF099-1023
    Resolution: 5750x3826
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    air power
    Luke Days
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