Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays

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U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon stands on display during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 highlights the precision and professionalism required to generate combat airpower and sustain the nation’s defense. The T-38 Talon represents the supersonic trainer used to prepare pilots for advanced fighter and bomber aircraft. The heritage of military aviation continues to inspire the professionalism and readiness required of today’s Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)