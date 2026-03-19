(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon stands on display during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 highlights the precision and professionalism required to generate combat airpower and sustain the nation’s defense. The T-38 Talon represents the supersonic trainer used to prepare pilots for advanced fighter and bomber aircraft. The heritage of military aviation continues to inspire the professionalism and readiness required of today’s Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 20:09
    Photo ID: 9577521
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-QF099-1033
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays
    Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays
    Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays
    Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays
    Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays
    Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays
    Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air power
    Luke Days
    Air Force
    air show
    heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery