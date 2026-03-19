Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II displays the logo of the 61st Fighter Squadron during the Luke Days airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 allows the community to witness the coordination, expertise and commitment required to sustain modern military aviation. Aircraft like the F-35A demonstrate how modern fighter aviation maintains the U.S. advantage in multi-domain combat operations. The evolution of military aviation reflects decades of dedication to defending the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)