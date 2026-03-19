Luke Days 2026 Static Aircraft Displays

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A North American AT-6C Texan sits on display during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 showcases the platforms and people that form the backbone of American airpower, reinforcing the nation’s ability to deter and, when necessary, defeat threats to national safety. The North American AT-6C Texan represents an advanced trainer used to prepare military pilots during World War II. The legacy of past airpower operations continues to influence how today’s joint force trains and fights. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)