Service members from all service branches participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Friday, Mar. 20, 2026. The wreath was laid by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:30
|Photo ID:
|9576505
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-IW468-5034
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 57 of 57], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.