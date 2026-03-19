Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Visits Arlington National Cemetery

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Service members from all service branches participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Friday, Mar. 20, 2026. The wreath was laid by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)