Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Visits Arlington National Cemetery

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Friday, Mar. 20, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)