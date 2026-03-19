Army National Military Cemeteries and Office of Army Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Friday, Mar. 20, 2026. Takaichi had just finished participating in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:30
|Photo ID:
|9576497
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-IW468-4794
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.2 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 57 of 57], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.