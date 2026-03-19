Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Visits Arlington National Cemetery

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Army National Military Cemeteries and Office of Army Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Friday, Mar. 20, 2026. Takaichi had just finished participating in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)