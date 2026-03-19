Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Friday, Mar. 20, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:30
|Photo ID:
|9576489
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-IW468-1791
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 57 of 57], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.