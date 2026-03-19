Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Visits Arlington National Cemetery

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Friday, Mar. 20, 206 (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)