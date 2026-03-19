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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations [Image 8 of 24]

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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations

    PANAMA

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean McPherson, assigned to Army Security Cooperation Group - South, participates in waterborne operations during Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 18, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. forces and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9576182
    VIRIN: 260318-A-UJ512-1008
    Resolution: 6138x4094
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations

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    Jungle Operations Training Course
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

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