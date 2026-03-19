Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean McPherson, assigned to Army Security Cooperation Group - South, participates in waterborne operations during Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 18, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. forces and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)