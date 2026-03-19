Cabo Segundo 2 Lues Smith, a member of the Policía Nacional de Panamá, exits water during waterborne operations as part of Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 18, 2026. The training enhances individual readiness and strengthens interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian security institutions through shared, realistic training environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9576179
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-UJ512-1010
|Resolution:
|6791x4530
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.