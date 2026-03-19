Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations

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U.S. Army Cpl. Trenton Schultz, assigned to 1st Battalion, Army Security Cooperation Group - South, ties a knot during Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 18, 2026. The training enhances individual readiness and strengthens interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian security institutions through shared, realistic training environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)