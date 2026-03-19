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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations [Image 12 of 24]

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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations

    PANAMA

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Army Cpl. Trenton Schultz, assigned to 1st Battalion, Army Security Cooperation Group - South, ties a knot during Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 18, 2026. The training enhances individual readiness and strengthens interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian security institutions through shared, realistic training environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9576176
    VIRIN: 260318-A-UJ512-1012
    Resolution: 7459x4975
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations

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    Jungle Operations Training Course
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

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