Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations

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A member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, practices waterborne operations techniques during the Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 18, 2026. The training enhances individual readiness and strengthens interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian security institutions through shared, realistic training environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)