U.S. Army Soldier, right, and a member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, celebrate during Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 18, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9576181
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-UJ512-1009
|Resolution:
|5644x3765
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.