Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations

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U.S. Army Soldier, right, and a member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, celebrate during Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 18, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)