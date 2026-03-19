Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sargento segundo Armando Montezuma, a member of Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, swims during the Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 18, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)