Sargento segundo Armando Montezuma, a member of Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, swims during the Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 18, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9576172
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-UJ512-1016
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.