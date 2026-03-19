Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Operations

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A member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, left, watches as U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Brothers, with Hotel Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marines Division, ties a knot during waterborne operation at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 18, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. forces and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)