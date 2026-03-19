A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, prepares to extract a simulated injured person in a combat search and rescue scenario during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 19, 2026. Executing CSAR training in the High North demonstrated combat-ready personnel recovery capabilities in austere Arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 08:22
|Photo ID:
|9575442
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-MC941-1031
|Resolution:
|2810x1923
|Size:
|833.36 KB
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.