57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, prepares to extract a simulated injured person in a combat search and rescue scenario during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 19, 2026. Executing CSAR training in the High North demonstrated combat-ready personnel recovery capabilities in austere Arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)