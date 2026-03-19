57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, signals to an NHIndustries NH90 assigned to the German army air corps 30 Transport Helicopter Regiment based out of Niederstetten Air Base, Germany, during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 19, 2026. Throughout the scenario, these units worked together to locate simulated isolated personnel, provide medical aid and prepare them for extraction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)