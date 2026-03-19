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    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26 [Image 2 of 9]

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    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26

    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, pose for a group photo in front of NHIndustries NH90s assigned to the German army air corps 30 Transport Helicopter Regiment based out of Niederstetten Air Base, Germany, at the end of Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 19, 2026. Integrated exercises like Cold Response are designed to strengthen rapid response capabilities and resilient sustainment in the High North, reinforcing NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 08:22
    Photo ID: 9575434
    VIRIN: 260319-F-MC941-1011
    Resolution: 5124x3321
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26

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