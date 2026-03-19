57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, pose for a group photo in front of NHIndustries NH90s assigned to the German army air corps 30 Transport Helicopter Regiment based out of Niederstetten Air Base, Germany, at the end of Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 19, 2026. Integrated exercises like Cold Response are designed to strengthen rapid response capabilities and resilient sustainment in the High North, reinforcing NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)