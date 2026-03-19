57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, load simulated injured personnel into an NHIndustries NH90 assigned to the German army air corps 30 Transport Helicopter Regiment based out of Niederstetten Air Base, Germany, during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 19, 2026. The NH90 is an all-weather, night-flight-capable, tactical transport helicopter used in this combat search and rescue scenario, strengthening NATO’s ability to respond and to extract simulated injured personnel decisively and rapidly in the High North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)