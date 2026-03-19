(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26 [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26

    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, load simulated injured personnel into an NHIndustries NH90 assigned to the German army air corps 30 Transport Helicopter Regiment based out of Niederstetten Air Base, Germany, during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 19, 2026. The NH90 is an all-weather, night-flight-capable, tactical transport helicopter used in this combat search and rescue scenario, strengthening NATO’s ability to respond and to extract simulated injured personnel decisively and rapidly in the High North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 08:22
    Photo ID: 9575439
    VIRIN: 260319-F-MC941-1024
    Resolution: 4722x3399
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26
    57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery