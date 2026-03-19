57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, prepare to extract simulated injured personnel in a combat search and rescue scenario during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 19, 2026. Rescue integration across air, land and maritime forces improved joint command and control, ensuring NATO forces are always prepared. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)