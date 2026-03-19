57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, and a German army air corps pilot assigned to the 30 Transport Helicopter Regiment based out of Niederstetten Air Base, Germany, watch an NHIndustries NH90 arrive on scene at a combat search and rescue scenario during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 19, 2026. The NH90 is an all-weather, night-flight-capable, tactical transport helicopter used in this CSAR scenario, strengthening NATO’s ability to respond and to extract simulated injured personnel decisively and rapidly in the High North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)