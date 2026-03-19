57th RQS joins forces with German Allies at CORE 26

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, provide medical aid to a simulated injured personnel in an NHIndustries NH90 assigned to the German army air corps 30 Transport Helicopter Regiment based out of Niederstetten Air Base, Germany, during Exercise Cold Response 26 in Norway, March 19, 2026. Training shoulder to shoulder with Allies in the High North allowed the 57th RQS to validate combat-ready personnel recovery capabilities in austere Arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)