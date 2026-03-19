USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces

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U.S. Army Col. Edward H. Cho and Command Sgt. Maj. Donny R. Thornton, the

commander and command sergeant major of U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey,

pose for a photograph with Republic of Korean Army Lieutenant General Eo Chang-jun,

commander of Capital Defense Command, and other service members of the Republic

of Korea Army and U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey community after conducting a

joint training exercise at Yongsan Garrison in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 11, 2026. The

bi-lateral exercise was conducted as part of a larger joint operation which tested the

installation’s base defense capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee,

KATUSA)