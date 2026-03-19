USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces

U.S. Army Col. Edward H. Cho and Command Sgt. Maj. Donny R. Thornton, the
commander and command sergeant major of U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey,
pose for a photograph with Republic of Korean Army Lieutenant General Eo Chang-jun,
commander of Capital Defense Command, and other service members of the Republic
of Korea Army and U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey community after conducting a
joint training exercise at Yongsan Garrison in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 11, 2026. The
bi-lateral exercise was conducted as part of a larger joint operation which tested the
installation’s base defense capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee,
KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 21:56
|Photo ID:
|9575049
|VIRIN:
|260311-O-A5022-2437
|Resolution:
|6233x3999
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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