South Korean firefighters extinguish a fire during a joint training exercise at Yongsan
Garrison in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 11, 2026. The bi-lateral exercise was conducted
as part of a larger joint operation which tested the installation’s base defense
capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 21:56
|Photo ID:
|9575042
|VIRIN:
|260311-O-A5022-2191
|Resolution:
|5199x4480
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces [Image 12 of 12], by CPL Gi Won Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.