USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces in Seoul

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U.S. Army Col. Edward H. Cho, the commander of U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey,

greets Republic of Korean Army Lieutenant General Eo Chang-jun, commander of

Capital Defense Command, speak during a joint training exercise at Yongsan Garrison

in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 11, 2026. The bi-lateral exercise was conducted as part of

a larger joint operation which tested the installation’s base defense capabilities. (U.S.

Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)