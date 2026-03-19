USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces in Seoul

U.S. Army Col. Edward H. Cho, the commander of U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey,
greets Republic of Korean Army Lieutenant General Eo Chang-jun, commander of
Capital Defense Command, speak during a joint training exercise at Yongsan Garrison
in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 11, 2026. The bi-lateral exercise was conducted as part of
a larger joint operation which tested the installation’s base defense capabilities. (U.S.
Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 21:56
|Photo ID:
|9575024
|VIRIN:
|260311-O-A5022-1871
|Resolution:
|5470x4200
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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