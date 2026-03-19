USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces

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A Republic of Korea Army soldier pulls security during a joint training exercise at

Yongsan Garrison in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 11, 2026. The bi-lateral exercise was

conducted as part of a larger joint operation which tested the installation’s base defense

capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)