USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces

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Republic of Korea Army soldiers remove a simulated improvised explosive device while

wearing hazmat equipment during a joint training exercise at Yongsan Garrison in

Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 11, 2026. The bi-lateral exercise was conducted as part of a

larger joint operation which tested the installation’s base defense capabilities. (U.S.

Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)