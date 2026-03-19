USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces in Seoul

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Republic of Korean Army Lieutenant General Eo Chang-jun, commander of Capital

Defense Command, observes a joint training exercise at Yongsan Garrison in Seoul,

South Korea, Mar. 11, 2026. The bi-lateral exercise was conducted as part of a larger

joint operation which tested the installation’s base defense capabilities. (U.S. Army

photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)