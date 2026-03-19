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    USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces in Seoul [Image 5 of 12]

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    USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces in Seoul

    SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Col. Edward H. Cho, the commander of U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey,
    greets Republic of Korean Army Lieutenant General Eo Chang-jun, commander of
    Capital Defense Command, during a joint training exercise at Yongsan Garrison in
    Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 11, 2026. The bi-lateral exercise was conducted as part of a
    larger joint operation which tested the installation’s base defense capabilities. (U.S.
    Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 21:56
    Photo ID: 9575029
    VIRIN: 260311-O-A5022-2051
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces in Seoul [Image 12 of 12], by CPL Gi Won Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces in Seoul
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces in Seoul
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces in Seoul
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces in Seoul
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces in Seoul
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Joint Training Exercise with ROK Forces

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    ROK US Alliance
    Freedom Shield 26

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