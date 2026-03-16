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    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon [Image 14 of 14]

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    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Fernanda Ramirez, 163d Security Forces Squadron, California Air National Guard, scans for threats while on patrol during the wings Contingency Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 18, 2026. The defenders were given various scenarios testing their random anti-terrorism measures for a sound joint-layered defense strategy.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 17:59
    Photo ID: 9572911
    VIRIN: 260318-Z-RZ465-1248
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon

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    readiness
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    CRI
    163d atkw
    exercise grizzly talon

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