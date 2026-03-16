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    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon [Image 13 of 14]

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    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Antonio Collazo, 163d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 163d Security Forces Squadron augmentee, California Air National Guard, prepares to go on patrol during the wings Contingency Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 18, 2026. Collazo is a multi-capable Airmen trained primarily as a crew chief, but also as a defender augmentee increasing the squadrons ability to respond to an increase in the threat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 17:59
    Photo ID: 9572910
    VIRIN: 260318-Z-RZ465-1216
    Resolution: 7797x5198
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon
    163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon

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    163d atkw
    exercise grizzly talon

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