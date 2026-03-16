163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Antonio Collazo, 163d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 163d Security Forces Squadron augmentee, California Air National Guard, prepares to go on patrol during the wings Contingency Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 18, 2026. Collazo is a multi-capable Airmen trained primarily as a crew chief, but also as a defender augmentee increasing the squadrons ability to respond to an increase in the threat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)