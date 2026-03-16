163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ashley Fujimoto, 163d Security Forces Squadron wing inspection team, California Air National Guard, observes Airmen conducting random anti-terrorism measures in response to simulated threats during the wings Contingency Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 18, 2026. Through seamless coordination, planning and multi-organizational efforts, the CRI will prepare the defenders to efficiently operate in contested environments under any conditions. The feedback following the inspection will only further mitigate blind spots, increasing lethality and proficiency.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)