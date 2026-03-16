163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar Vega and Senior Airman Fernanda Ramirez, 163d Security Forces Squadron, California Air National Guard, provide security at an entry control point for the regional training site during the wings Contingency Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 18, 2026. This inspection is a vital tool for assessing the defenders ability to execute mission essential tasks effectively to include implementing of random anti-terrorism measures based on the simulated threat activity increases. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)