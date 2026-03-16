163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar Vega, 163d Security Forces Squadron, California Air National Guard, meets with another patrol to relay status updates during the wings Contingency Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 18, 2026. The defenders were charged with protecting the regional training site against various simulated threats to test their sound joint-layered defense strategy while operating in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear-contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)