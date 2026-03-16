163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon

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Airmen of the 163d Security Forces Squadron, California Air National Guard, meet while on patrol to relay status information during the wings Contingency Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 18, 2026. An inspection is the grindstone on which Airmen sharpen the skills necessary to perform critical functions in an array of scenarios. The feedback following the inspection will only further hone blindspots, increasing lethality and proficiency.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)