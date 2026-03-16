Airmen of the 163d Security Forces Squadron, California Air National Guard, meet while on patrol to relay status information during the wings Contingency Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 18, 2026. An inspection is the grindstone on which Airmen sharpen the skills necessary to perform critical functions in an array of scenarios. The feedback following the inspection will only further hone blindspots, increasing lethality and proficiency.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 17:59
|Photo ID:
|9572905
|VIRIN:
|260318-Z-RZ465-1156
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.37 MB
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.